Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 13 (ANI): Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk on Tuesday announced that he and Sonam Bajwa are reuniting for the fourth part of 'Nikka Zaildar'.

Taking to Instagram, Ammy shared that the film will hit the theatres on September 27.

Also Read | Madame Web Review: Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney’s Spider-Man Spin-off Faces Scathing Feedback, Critics Call It ‘Drab’.

He wrote, "Yesssss ... its comfirmed . Nikka zaildaar 4 coming this year 27th September Tuc sachi bahut pyaar ditta har waar, es waari v baba sukh rakhe One n only @sonambajwa @nirmalrishiofficial mam#nikkazaildar4 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 27th September 2024 ."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3Sg17-vsoE/?hl=en

Also Read | Doctor Slump: 5 Ways Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik’s Series Healed Us.

The update has left fans excited.

"Wow...can't wait for the fourth part," a social media user commented.

"Yaaay...all the best," another one wrote.

Ammy and Sonam have previously worked together in the blockbuster hit films 'Muklawa' and 'Puaada' as well.

In the coming months, the duo will also share screen space in 'Kudi Haryane Val Di', which will hit the theatres on 14th June 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)