Washington [US], June 10 (ANI): Netflix on Thursday released the first trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature film directorial debut, 'Tick, Tick...Boom!', which stars Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield in the lead.

Staying true to the film's title, its first trailer shares scenes from 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' over an incessant ticking noise that grows faster with each second. The clip also teases Garfield's singing chops, as the film marks his movie musical debut.

The movie, based on the autobiographical musical by 'Rent' playwright Jonathan Larson, follows an aspiring composer in New York City who toils over whether he traveled down the wrong career path.

Garfield stars as Larson alongside Vanessa Hudgens, who plays Karessa Johnson. Rounding out the cast are Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Bradley Whitford, Noah Robbins and Joanna P. Adler. 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' is set to debut on Netflix this fall.

Larson first debuted 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' in 1990 as a solo work, but after his 1996 death, playwright David Auburn revived the musical, premiering it off-Broadway in 2001.

Miranda, who starred in a 2014 stage production of 'Tick, Tick...Boom!', will also be producing the film alongside Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Imagine Entertainment's Julie Oh. Playwright Steven Levenson, who penned "If I Forget" and the book for "Dear Evan Hansen," wrote the screen adaptation.

"Jonathan Larson's captivating storytelling in 'Rent' first taught me that musicals could be contemporary, true to life, and depict your own experiences. But it was 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' that solidified that drive in me to hone my own voice as a playwright," Miranda said previously.'Tick, Tick...Boom!' will be releasing on Netflix and in select theaters this fall. (ANI)

