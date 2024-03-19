Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Superstar Anil Kapoor and director Suresh Triveni of "Tumhari Sulu" fame are joining hands for "Subedaar", billed as an adrenaline-fuelled action drama.

The film, written by Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, was officially announced on Tuesday at the Prime Video Presents event.

According to the streamer, "Subedaar" follows Kapoor's Arjun Singh who is grappling with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction.

"The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," the makers said.

Actor Varun Dhawan, who was present on stage, said he has been Kapoor's fan since childhood.

"I'm not going to ask you any of the usual stuff like how you look young and all that. What I want to ask you is how do you switch from character to character with so much honesty," Dhawan asked his "Jugjugg Jeeyo" co-star.

Kapoor said he is drawn to a project that is a great package.

"There are a few things: script, director, producer and, of course, the home. (In case of 'Subedaar') the director is great, the script was fantastic, and the producers are phenomenal... It has come out so well. We have been having fun," he said.

Vikram Malhotra, Triveni, and Kapoor serve as producers for Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, respectively.

