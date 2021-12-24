Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Commemorating Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's 65th birthday, his son-in-law Anand Ahuja shared a social media post on the occasion.

Anand took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of his father-in-law and wished him by writing, "Infinite love and enthusiasm. Happy Birthday @anilskapoor."

In the picture, Anand's wife and actor Sonam Kapoor could be seen in a stunning green saree, loaded with jewellery and standing in a pose as father Anil sat on the floor ready to click a photo of her. Anand too was seen hiding behind a wooden table so that the frame remained clear for his father-in-law.

Actors Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, and Ayushmann Khurrana among several others also shared heartfelt birthday wishes for the 'Race' actor on their social media handles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'. He is also a part of upcoming movies- 'Animal', 'Takht', and 'Fighter' co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

