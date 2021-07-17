New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Veteran star Anupam Kher, on Saturday, penned a note of gratitude for his fans and followers as he announced his film, which impressively will be the 519th one of his career.

Kher took to his Instagram handle to announce the news with a video in which he could be seen capturing the aeroplane map box, while his flight flew above the Atlantic Ocean.

"Delighted to announce my 519th film while flying above the #AtlantcOcean at 36000 feet," he captioned the post.

Counting his blessings, Kher added, "God has been kind to me. It is so humbling to be able to reach this possibility. Of course, it is my hard work but it is also the blessings of millions of people, my fans, my followers on SM, my friends, my family, my elders. Also thanks to #IndianFilmIndustry and the filmmakers around the world for being so kind and generous to me. I feel special."

The National Award-winning actor concluded the post by saying that he will reveal the details of the film soon and added hashtags: "KuchBhiHoSaktaHai", "519thFilm", "MagicOfCinema", "Joy", "Blessed".

The post soon caught his fans' attention and they showered the actor with best wishes.

"Great sir," one fan wrote. "You are amazing sir," commented another follower.

Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba also commented by writing: "519?!"

The 66-year-old star is one of the most inspirational actors in the Indian film industry. Kher's acting career in Bollywood took off after his debut film 'Saaransh'.

The Mahesh Bhatt-directed film 'Saaransh' revolves around an old couple who lends a room on rent after the recent death of the family's bread earner, their only son. A budding actor (female) starts living with them, who falls in love with a local politician's only son.

Kher portrayed the role of a retired middle-class teacher who loses his son in a mugging incident on the streets of New York.

The film bagged major accolades including the veteran star winning Filmfare Award for Best Actor and Bhatt receiving Filmfare Award for Best Story, and more.

The former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India made a remarkable place in the Hindi film industry and appeared in more than 500 films predominantly in the Hindi language, and many other languages too. He is a recipient of two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards.

Kher had recently also won the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film titled 'Happy Birthday', adding a feather to his cap. The film also bagged the Best Short Film award at the prestigious film festival.

'Happy Birthday' marked Kher and Aahana Kumra's second collaboration after featuring in the 2019 critically acclaimed movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

Kher has several other projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'. (ANI)

