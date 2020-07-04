New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Saturday reminisced the days from shooting of his film 'Hum' with a throwback picture from the sets featuring him, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and director Mukul Anand.

Kher took to Instagram to post the gem from old times sent to him by one of his make-up men.

The 65-year-old actor complimented the post with a note describing how the picture revived memories for him.

"My make up man of earlier days #BahadurSingh sent me this gem of pic with the tallest persona in our film industry @amitabhbachchan ji. The still is from the shooting of the film #HUM in Mauritius. The pic revived so many memories of joy, happiness, fan moments and much more," he wrote.

"Those were the innocent days of cinema. Without mobile phones and vanity vans. Loved the human connection. I miss #MukulAnand, our director. He was an amazing human being. #Maharazzi #CaptZatak," the caption further read.

'Hum' is an action-drama that featured actors Govinda, Rajinikanth, Kader Khan, and others beside Bachchan and Kher. (ANI)

