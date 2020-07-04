Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shaken the fans and the Hindi film industry. Controversies and conspiracy theories are raging, while the police carry out a probe into the matter. The death has also triggered the conversations about nepotism and outsiders once again. Recently, it was widely reported that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, has asked artists to contact the party if they face nepotism. But MNS Chief Raj Thackeray has distanced himself and the party from any such claim and news. Raj Thackeray-led MNS Opposes Padma Shri to Pakistan-Born Adnan Sami, Says 'He is Not Original Indian Citizen'.

Thackeray issued a statement on July 4, which read, "Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Hindi film industry stands unsettled and controversies are looming large. Some sections had inadvertently attached the name of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to this issue. The story went ahead to state that if any artist is harassed or victim of injustice, they can approach the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. This piece was carried and circulated widely,"

Driving the point home, Raj Thackeray further wrote, "I want to make it very clear that neither my party, nor it's various wings are involved in any such controversies/news being spread. Kindly take note of this."

Check Out Raj Thackeray's Tweet Here:

Earlier, a few reports, including one by India TV suggested that MNS vice-president Vageesh Sarswat has said that they will help the artists facing problems. "If anyone is being harrassed in the film industry, if any gang is not letting an artist work, the artist should approach MNS. Raj Thackeray's party will teach anyone practicing nepotism a tough lesson," were the words attributed to Saraswat by the reports. Now, Raj Thackeray's statement has settled the conversation once and for all.

