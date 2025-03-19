Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): The film fraternity is celebrating astronaut Sunita Williams's safe return to Earth after an intense space mission.

Celebrities took to their social media handles to express their joy at the safe return of Sunita Williams.

Also Read | Rapper Kanye West Releases New Album 'Bully' Through a Film Starring Son Saint West.

Shilpa Shetty posted a video on Instagram Story and wrote, "Prayers answered finally...So happy you are safe, back home and smiling."

Anupam Kher also posted a picture on Instagram of Sunita Williams. "Welcome home dearest #SunitaWilliams. Iss Dharti pr hamesha aapka swagat hai. Aap mahan hai. Jai ho!"

Also Read | 'Sikandar': AR Murugadoss Compares Salman Khan's Upcoming Eid Release to Aamir Khan's 'Ghajini' - Find Out Why!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHYkPVFC6v3/

Karisma Kapoor celebrated the moment by dropping a video on Instagram Story with white heart and clap emojis.

Anil Kapoor took a moment to welcome back Sunita Williams on Earth. He penned an adorable note, "And the stars have finally descended on Earth!"

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome to Sunita Williams on Wednesday after her return from the extended space expedition aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft as part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Welcome back, Crew9! The Earth missed you. Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions," PM Modi also hailed those who worked tirelessly to ensure Williams' safe return, saying that they "have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity."

"Space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality. Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career. We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity," he added.

NASA Crew-9 astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov breathed Earth's air for the first time in over nine months on Wednesday after the successful splashdown of SpaceX's Dragon capsule in the Gulf of America off the coast of Florida.

The astronauts disembarked the capsule on stretchers, as is customary, CNN reported. SpaceX takes this precaution for all astronauts returning from long-duration space missions.NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov have been in space since September 2024. However, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams had been away much longer--their journey began last June.

Initially expected to last just a week, their mission was extended to more than nine months due to issues with their Boeing Starliner capsule, which delayed their return. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)