Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap left everyone surprised with his Instagram post targeting newcomers on Saturday.

In the post, he mentioned that from now on, he will charge money for meeting people "who think they're creative geniuses."

"I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre s**t. So now onwards I don't want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses. So I will now have rates," he wrote.

Kashyap added, "If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That's the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f**k away. And all paid in advance (folded hands emoji)."

In his caption, he shared how tired of meeting people who look for shortcuts.

"And I mean it Don't text or dm or call me . Pay and you will get time . I am not a charity and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts," he captioned the post.

Kashyap's post has been flooded with netizens' reactions.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur commented, "Honestly Anuraag .. I often feel the same way !"

"I understand the sentiment but this is essentially adding to the gatekeeping of an industry that is already considered very elite and privileged.

And the bigger of a gap you create between industry professionals and new generational aspirants, the slower the industry is going to improve," a social media user wrote.

Actor Shahana Goswami commented, "But Babu wouldn't people who can pay for your time more likely waste your time as much, if not more..? I agree with the first part but then maybe don't meet anyone.. let destiny make, you meet your collaborators accidentally?" Kubbra Sait said, "Amen!!!!!!!!! (Fire emojis)."

Anurag Kashyap has been instrumental in launching numerous talents. He even launched even launched Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

