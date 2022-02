Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): After pictures of guests from filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and TV personality Shibani Dandekar pre-wedding festivities went viral on the internet, a new video of the bride squad dancing has surfaced on social media.

In the clip from Farhan-Shibani's pre-wedding festivities on Thursday, team bride, including sisters Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar along with Rhea Chakraborty and Shibani's other friends, can be seen shaking a leg on the song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' from the hit film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

A glimpse of the bride, cheering them on, can also be seen in the video.

Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for a while now, will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. Reportedly, the wedding celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse on Saturday, February 19. (ANI)

