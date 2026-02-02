In a significant casting development for one of Bollywood’s most successful comedy franchises, superstar Akshay Kumar is reportedly set to join the cast of Golmaal 5. Sources indicate that Kumar will step into a rare negative role, serving as the primary antagonist against Ajay Devgn’s iconic gang. The news comes as director Rohit Shetty prepares to take the franchise into a new creative direction, reportedly incorporating fantasy elements into the fifth instalment. Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrest 5 Suspects From Pune.

Akshay Kumar to play villain in ‘Golmaal 5’?

While Akshay Kumar is a staple of major comedy franchises like Hera Pheri and Housefull, his reported entry into the Golmaal universe marks a departure from his usual heroic roles. According to a report by Variety India, this casting coup will see Kumar play a lead antagonist who is "central to the plot," adding a fresh layer of conflict to the series.

Industry insiders quoted by Variety reveal that the actor was "keen on doing something completely different within the mainstream space," and the project offered the perfect opportunity to explore a "darker, yet humorous side." His character is expected to be laced with "quirky traits and sharp wit," ensuring the film retains its trademark slapstick madness.

This project marks a high-profile on-screen reunion for Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who recently shared the screen in Singham Again. It also continues a trend for Kumar, who is also slated to play a villain in Priyadarshan’s upcoming thriller Haiwaan.

‘Golmaal 5’ shooting amid firing incident

The production of Golmaal 5 is moving forward under significantly heightened security following a violent incident at Rohit Shetty’s residence. On February 1, 2026, unidentified assailants reportedly fired several rounds outside the filmmaker’s Juhu home. While no injuries were reported, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly claimed responsibility, prompting a massive shift in production protocols.

To ensure the safety of the cast and crew, the makers have implemented a strict two-tier security ring for the filming schedule at Mumbai’s Film City:

60-Man Shield: Approximately 60 security personnel, including local police and Shetty's personal team, will be deployed.

Access Control: Every person entering the set, including junior artistes and vendors, must be pre-registered with ID verification; no "spot entries" will be allowed.

Restricted Information: Shoot timings and locations will be shared on a "need-to-know" basis to minimise risks.

Production timeline and release

Despite the security concerns, there has been no formal announcement of a production delay. A member of the creative team noted that while the shoot was scheduled to begin after February 15, the final timeline depends on police clearance. Rohit Shetty House Firing: Director Requests Friends Not To Visit His Residence for Next 2 Days Amid Police Investigation – Reports.

The makers are reportedly eyeing a Summer 2027 release, a date that would coincide with the 20th anniversary of the franchise, which began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006. Rohit Shetty is expected to pivot fully to this project once he concludes his work on the Rakesh Maria biopic.

