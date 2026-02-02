Mumbai, February 2: As February unfolds, Americans are preparing for the first federal long weekend of the year since mid-January. Presidents' Day 2026 will be observed on Monday, February 16. While many enjoy the three-day break for travel or shopping, the day remains a cornerstone of the American civic calendar. Officially designated as "Washington’s Birthday", the holiday serves as a nationwide tribute to the leadership and legacy of the country’s commanders-in-chief, particularly George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

History of Presidents' Day: From a Birthday to a 'Uniform' Monday

The holiday's origins date back to 1879, when it was established to celebrate George Washington's actual birthday on February 22. It was one of the first federal holidays to honor an individual. In 1968, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act was passed to provide workers with more predictable three-day weekends, shifting the observation to the third Monday in February.

Because the new date falls between February 15 and 21, the holiday ironically never lands on Washington's actual birthday. Over time, the name "Presidents’ Day" gained popularity as a way to simultaneously honor Abraham Lincoln, born on February 12, and eventually all who have served in the Oval Office.

What's Closed on Monday, February 16?

As a federal holiday, most government-run services and financial institutions will pause operations:

Post Offices: The USPS will not deliver regular mail, and retail branches will be closed.

Banks: Most major institutions, including Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, follow the Federal Reserve schedule and will be closed, though ATMs and online banking remain active.

Stock Markets: Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will suspend trading for the day.

Government Offices: Federal and many state-level non-essential offices, including the DMV and Social Security Administration, will be shut.

What's Open and Operational?

In contrast to the public sector, much of the private and retail sector remains highly active:

Retail and Grocery Stores: Most major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Costco stay open, often launching "Presidents’ Day Sales" on furniture, mattresses, and electronics.

Restaurants: Dining establishments typically remain open, with some offering holiday-themed menus.

Public Transit: Most cities run on a "Sunday" or "Holiday" schedule, meaning reduced frequency for buses and trains.

National Parks: Most parks remain open, and some may even offer fee-free entry to encourage historical exploration.

A Note on School Schedules

While the majority of public school districts close for Presidents’ Day, some incorporate the holiday into a larger "Winter Break" week. Parents are encouraged to check their local district calendars, as private and charter schools may follow different schedules depending on their specific state regulations.

