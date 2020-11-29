Washington [US], November 29 (ANI): Now that Thanksgiving is a wrap, American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and Apple TV+ are readying the Christmas cheer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer has just released the official trailer for Carey's upcoming holiday special, 'Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special', offering the first look at performers Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and narrator Tiffany Haddish. Carey's nine-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe will also star.

The clip shared by Apple TV+ showcases special performances by narrator Tiffany Haddish and performers Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri, among others.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the special will be accompanied by a companion soundtrack full of Carey's holiday hits and new interpretations, available exclusively on Apple Music on December 4, and all other platforms on December 11.

The soundtrack single and music video for 'Oh Santa!,' co-written by and featuring Carey performing with Grande and Hudson, will be distributed by Sony Music and released on Apple Music and other streaming platforms also on December 4.

The special drops on Apple TV+ on December 4. (ANI)

