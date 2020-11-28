The makers had said at the beginning of the season of Bigg Boss 14 that 'ab scene paltega'. Well, the scene is paltofy now! On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan announced that the finale week is upcoming and only four contestants will remain in the house after that, but the show will continue. More on this later. Right now, we have to tell you that on the next episode we will see Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar enter the house. The sibling duo is promoting their next song, "Shona Shona", which coincidentally stars Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla of the previous season of the reality show. It would have been more fun if Shehnaaz and Sidharth had come on the show. AGAIN! Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Nov 28 Episode: Salman Khan Announces FINALE is Next Week - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Tony and Neha will look for a bride for the former. Well, Neha only recently got married or else the show would have looked for a groom for her as well on the show. It will be this little version of The Bachelor on Bigg Boss 14, where Nikki will try to impress Tony.

That is not all. The episode will also see Kamya Punjabi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, both ex-contestants, come on the show to give gyaan to the current housemates. They will level all sorts of accusations at the people inside the house. It will be interesting to watch. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Threatens to Reveal Personal Details About Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on National TV (Watch Video).

Also, tomorrow's episode will see one of the contestants be evicted from the show. Chances are high that either Rahul Vaidya or Pavitra Punia will have to step out of the house.

