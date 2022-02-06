New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left a void in the entertainment industry as she passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 92.

The Bharat Ratna awardee is not just known for her exceptional contribution to the Indian music industry but also for inspiring the lives of countless people.

One such person is music maestro AR Rahman who shared a special bond of love and respect with the late legendary singer.

Mourning her demise on Sunday, Rahman shared a special tribute on his Instagram handle.

"It is a very very sad day for all of us. Somebody like Lata Ji is not just a singer and not just an icon. She was part of a soul, part of the consciousness of Indianness, Hindustani music, Urdu, Bengali and Hindi poetry and so many other songs. This void is going to remain forever for all of us," the Oscar winner said.

Rahman, who has collaborated with the Nightingale of India for some of his most-remembered tracks, including 'Jiya Jale' shared that he had always shared a different bond with her.

"In my experience with her, it goes back to my dad, who passed away when I was very young. He had a picture of her near his bed. He would wake up looking at her face, would be inspired and then he would get going to his recording. Coming to me also, I have recorded a few songs with her, have also sung along with her. I was also part of a show with her, where I learnt probably one of the most important things about performing on stage," Rahman said.

The music honcho also recalled that one interaction with Mangeshkar that completely changed his life as a singer.

"I have never taken my singing seriously because I have always imagined myself as a composer and a musician. But for the few songs that I have composed for her, after the rehearsals at 4 pm, she would go to this room, sit with her assistant and would start singing very slowly, every lyric clearly. I just passed the room, and I said is that her practising for the show? That one incident changed my life. From then on, every show I went to, I would go off, and do some warm-ups done with the tanpura. I would go over every lyric and the intention behind the song," he said.

The 55-year-old singer added, "One day, I was speaking to her, and she said, you know those days, Naushad Saab used to make us come for 11 days for rehearsal. You then understand how the depth of each song has so much of investment of time, love spirituality, and passion, (a lesson) especially for the younger generation."

Concluding his video message, the 'Jai Ho' artist said that it is very important to learn from what the legends have left for us.

"I think it's so important to believe in something so deeply. Giving all, and not expecting anything in return. This is the thing that I probably learned from her. The legacy she created... The void that she has created will be very difficult for us to fill in. I know that there are hundreds and thousands of singers who got inspired by her and taking much further in their own way, but still, the impact and foundation which she gave the generation of us, Rafi Saab, Kishore Sahab and all the legends... all we can do is to just learn from what they have left for us. God bless their soul," he said.

Earlier in the morning, Rahman had also shared a throwback picture with the legendary singer on his Instagram handle with the caption, "Love, respect and prayers."

For the unversed, AR Rahman has teamed up with Lata Mangeshkar for some of his most-remembered tracks including, 'Luka Chuppi' from 'Rang De Basanti', 'Jiya Jale' picturised on SRK and Preity Zinta in Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se', 'So Gaye Hain' from 'Zubeidaa' and more. (ANI)

