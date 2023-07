Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Actor Arjun Rampal is a proud father as his daughter Myra Rampal walked the ramp at India Couture Week.

On Thursday, Arjun shared a video montage of Myra's pictures and videos from the ramp walk on his Instagram handle.

Along with the post, he wrote an appreciation post, "So so proud of my little, @myra_rampal who’s currently killing it on the runway @fdciofficial #coutureweek."

As soon as he dropped the post, celebrities and fans flooded the comment section.

Farhan Akhtar dropped a heart and raised hands emojis, while Gabriella Demetriades posted a clap emoji in the comment section.

Recently, Arjun became a father for the fourth time as he welcomed his second child with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

The couple became parents to a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a post which he captioned, “My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023.”

Arjun and Gabriella have been in a relationship for a while now. They met through mutual friends back in 2018 and started dating each other after a few months. In 2019, the couple welcomed their son Arik Rampal together.

Arjun has two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially separated in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in an action film 'Dhaakad' opposite Kangana Ranaut, which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

In the coming months, he will be seen in Abbas Mastaan's upcoming film 'Penthouse' alongside Bobby Deol.

Apart from this, Arjun will be seen in the sports action film 'Crakk'.The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez.

As interesting and quirky as it sounds, 'Crakk' is going to be India's first-ever extreme sports action In the film, the actor will be seen performing a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences all on his own.'

Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

'Crakk' is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

Apart from Aditya, the film is written by Sarim Momim, Rehan Khan with the additional screenplay - dialogue by Mohendar Pratap Singh. (ANI)

