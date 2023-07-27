In a surprising decision, Netflix decided to split The Witcher Season 3 into two volumes with the first one released at the end of June, and the second released on July 27, 2023. The season has so far followed Geralt and Yennefer trying to safeguard Ciri from the forces that are out to get her while also teaching her how to control her powers, and in that, does the show go to some many new unexpected places. The Witcher S3 Volume 2 Trailer: Henry Cavill’s Geralt and Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer Fight Back Evil To Protect Ciri in Netflix’s Fantasy Series (Watch Video).

The ending for season three of The Witcher was especially anticipated by fans as it was Henry Cavill’s last time playing Geralt before being replaces by Liam Hemsworth in season four, and the send-off might have not been as huge as you would have expected. The season ends without much fanfare while teasing season four, and it looks like some big things are to come.

How Does Henry Cavill Exit The Witcher Season Three?

Season three of The Witcher is all about building Geralt’s relationship with Yennefer and Ciri. Trying to safeguard her from forces, volume two of the season quickly finds him in a fight against the mage Vilgefortz following Aretuza being seized by Nilfgaard, as Geralt quickly finds that he is responsible for the hardships they have faced yet. In the battle, Geralt gets gravely injured as he couldn’t match the power of the mage and tells Ciri to escape, and hence he just spends his time healing in the final two episodes not receiving much fanfare.

However, for Ciri, she opens up a portal and finds herself in the Korat Desert, a place that is just filled with never-ending sand. But she ends up meeting Falka there, a princess who is supposed to be the eldest born child of the King of Vridank. Falka looks like from here on out will be having a major role to play as well with it looking like her and Ciri are going to develop a dynamic going forward.

Yennefer also finds herself in a heap of trouble unfortunately. After the siege of Aretuza, Tissai ends up taking her own life which shocks Yennefer as she has to figure out things herself now. Tissai’s legacy unfortunately ends on a whimper, and Yennefer decides to visit the Dryads where she helps heal Geralt. The two share a moment too which hints at the fact that they might finally have found love for each other, which is a great moment considering their on-and-off status.

The season then ends with Geralt fully healed, and thinking that Ciri is under the capture of Emhyr. He reunites with Jaskier and Milva, and then heads towards Nilfgaard to kill the emperor and bring back Ciri home. So, for those who were expecting Liam Hemsworth to be introduced here, well that isn’t what exactly happens and as for Cavill’s ending, it looks like going into season four, it’s going to be a straight recast. The Witcher Season 3: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra Come to Freya Allan's Aid in New Clip From Their Netflix Fantasy Series (Watch Video).

Cavill will surely be missed going forward, and imaging Liam Hemsworth in the role will be a bit jarring at first to say the least, but it definitely looks like huge things are set to come for the show – especially when it comes to Geralt’s story. The Witcher Season Three is streaming right now on Netflix.

