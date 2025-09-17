Los Angeles [US], September 17 (ANI): The Atlanta Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the car theft that involved the stolen hard drives of Beyonce.

On August 26, an individual named Kelvin Evans was arrested for alleged one count of entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, as per People.

He is suspected of stealing several items -- including a flash drive that contained her unreleased music, future concert set lists and more -- from choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue's Jeep Wagoneer on July 8.

The car was parked in a garage at the Ayla apartment building ahead of Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour performance in Atlanta, People reported.

"The hard drives contained watermarked music, some unreleased music, footage plans for the show and past and future set list," the police report previously obtained by People read.

Grant and Blue also reported that clothing, designer sunglasses, two suitcases, laptops and a pair of AirPods Max headphones were taken from the car.

The hard drives have not been recovered, investigators told CNN.

Evans is currently being held at Fulton County Jail on a USD 20,000 bond, according to jail records. The records indicate he has a lengthy arrest history dating back to 2002, including alleged charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft. (ANI)

