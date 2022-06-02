New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Appreciating the spirit of filmmakers in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday came out of the corridors of power and attended a special screening of the film 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

Home Minister had come to see the film with his family on Wednesday. Seeing the film, the Home Minister became elated and praised the cast and producers. He said, "As a student of history, I not only enjoyed watching this film depicting India's cultural heritage but also understood its importance for Indians."

Shah highlighted that after 13 years, he has seen a film in a theatre with his family.

Amit Shah said, "I have seen a film in the theatre with my family after a gap of almost 13 years. It was a very special day for our family as we sat in the last row of the theatre with the cast and producers of the film."

Notably, this film will release in theatres on June 3. For the first time, 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar will be seen in this film with Akshay Kumar. This is Manushi's debut film. This film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Amit Shah said that this film reflects Indian culture and women's empowerment in its true sense. "The film firmly displays the political power and freedom of women to make choices in the medieval period," he said.

At the end of his speech, the Home Minister proceeded to leave along with his family. He resorted to a dialogue from the film and said to his wife, 'Chalo Hukum' (which can be loosely translated as let's leave for the day, my highness). On this matter, the people present there laughed and expressed happiness. (ANI)

