Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Singer Ankit Tiwari has come up with a new song 'Dil Todiye' and it features none other than 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz.

As the name suggests, 'Dil Todiye' is a melancholic track that depicts a story of twisted emotions of a man turned into emotional outbursts after facing infidelity in his relationship. Gagan Wadali has composed the song and penned the lyrics. The video was shot beautifully in Delhi.

Excited about the track, Asim said, "The song has a vulnerability in its lyrics and that's what moved me when I first heard the song. It perfectly captures the pain and angst the protagonist goes through, portraying a war between hearts and I am glad I got to bring the same intense flavour to the song. I had a great time shooting the song with the BCC Music team & Asma, and I am looking forward to seeing the reaction from the audience for our chemistry as well as for the song."

Ankit, too, spoke about the song.

"Dil Todiye is exceptionally close to my heart and I tried to bring a sense of distinctiveness with all my heart and soul into this one. It was indeed a team and dreamwork with BCC music factory and when artists and labels are on the same page, great work is bound to happen. I can't wait to see if the audience will pour love into the song as much as we did while making it," he shared.

'Dil Todiye' is currently streaming on YouTube and other music platforms. (ANI)

