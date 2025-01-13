Los Angeles, Jan 13 (PTI) "The White Lotus" star Aubrey Plaza's Instagram account is no longer active after the death of her husband, writer-filmmaker Jeff Baena.

The 40-year-old actor's verified page has been deactivated as of Sunday, reported Page Six.

When one searches for Plaza's profile on the social media app, an error message reading, "Sorry, this page isn't available", appears.

While it is unclear exactly when the actor deactivated her account, the development occurred after Baena died by suicide at his Los Angeles home. He was 47.

Plaza and Baena began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in a small wedding ceremony in 2021.

The actor featured in his directorial debut film, the 2014 zombie comedy "Life After Beth". She also appeared in Baena's other directorials "Joshy" (2016), 2017's "The Little Hours" and 2022's romantic comedy "Spin Me Round".

