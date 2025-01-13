The teaser launch event for Mazaka, directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and starring Sundeep Kishan, Ritu Varma and Anshu, took place in Hyderabad on Sunday (January 12). During the event, Trinadha made inappropriate and derogatory remarks about Anshu’s "size", which has sparked backlash online. Many social media users expressed their disapproval, criticising the director for his insensitive comments. The incident has garnered significant attention, with internet users calling Trinadha 'cheap'. Ajith Kumar Wins Dubai 24H 2025 Race: Kamal Haasan, TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and Others Congratulate the Actor on His Victory.

At the Mazaka event, Trinadha Rao Nakkina began his speech by expressing his excitement about working with the actress, who had previously appeared in Nagarjuna's 2002 film Manmadhudu. He said, “How does this girl look like this, I used to wonder. If you don’t know what she looked like, watch the movie.” He also revealed that he watched Manmadhudu "multiple times just for her." He then asked the audience if she still looked the same. Continuing, he made a controversial comment, stating, "Does she still look like that? She’s thinner now, I asked her to eat and put on weight because it’s not enough for Telugu (cinema), size needs to be bigger. She has improved now. She will improve further.” Check out netizens' reactions to it below. ‘Madha Gaja Raja’ Review: Vishal and Santhanam’s Tamil Comedy Receives Thumbs Up From Critics.

However, this isn't the first time the director has faced backlash. Earlier in 2024, Trinadha Rao Nakkina made actor Payal Radhakrishna uncomfortable at an event. Despite her clear non-verbal cues that she didn’t want to hug him, he continued to insist, leading to a public debate about personal boundaries and respect during public interactions.

