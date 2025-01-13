Sensational star Wamiqa Gabbi, known for her recent role in Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, is making headlines after social media influencer Nadeesh Bhambi criticised her PR strategy in a now-viral video. The criticism followed a trend on social media where Wamiqa was compared to Bollywood legend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Amid the backlash, Gabbi has now responded to Bhambi's clip with sarcasm and boldness. Don't miss it, read on. Is It Wamiqa Gabbi or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Netizens Debate Over ‘Baby John’ Star’s Uncanny Resemblance With Former Miss World and Actress.

Nadeesh Bhambi's Viral Video Over Wamiqa Gabbi's PR Team

The video, titled "Wamiqa Gabbi's PR Team Meeting," opens with Nadeesh Bhambi's character discussing how to handle the PR for Wamiqa, highlighting her beauty and talent. The video humorously presents exaggerated PR ideas, including calling Wamiqa the "new national crush" and mocking actress Triptii Dimri with a casual "Who?" One character suggests, "If Aishwarya Rai had a daughter, it would be Wamiqa," while others make outlandish comparisons, claiming Wamiqa could "eat 100 Rashmikas and 200 Dishas for breakfast." Nadeesh captioned the video, "Wamiqa Gabbi's PR team got no chill."

Nadeesh Bhambi Mocks Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi's Reply to Nadeesh Bhambi's Video

After seeing the video, Wamiqa Gabbi responded sarcastically, thanking Nadeesh for the compliments but joking that her "Wamiqa for next President" idea didn't get approved. Wamiqa ended the exchange with a poetic line - "Hum aahein bhi bharte hain toh ho jaate hain badnaam" Here's Proof (Photo Credits: Instagram) Wamiqa is fun, isn't she? Meanwhile, workwise, after Baby John, Wamiqa Gabbi will be next seen in Bhooth Bangla, where she will star alongside Akshay Kumar and Tabu, promising another exciting performance for her fans.

