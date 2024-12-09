Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan is going to make Christmas special for his fans as he will be seen headlining a masala entertainer 'Baby John'.

On Monday, the entire team of the film unveiled 'Baby John' trailer in a grand style. The three-minute long trailer is all enough to create excitement among moviegoers as it is loaded with mass action.

Also Read | 'Baby John' Trailer Reactions: Netizens Can't Wait To Witness Varun Dhawan's 'Massiest Avatar' in THIS 'Theri' Hindi Remake Co-Starring Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDW0XJ-sq1L/?hl=en

Varun with his thriller performance stole everyone's attention like never before. From being a police officer to a doting father and to falling in love with Keerthy Suresh's character, Varun displayed a wide range of emotions in the trailer.

Also Read | Is Dhanush Set To Join Sydney Sweeney in the Sports Biopic 'Street Fighter'? Here's What We Know About the South Superstar's Hollywood Project.

Jackie Shroff looked menacing as the antagonist in the film. Wamiqa Gabbi is also a part of the film.

The trailer ended on a surprising note as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked a tiny appearance. We saw a brief glimpse of Salman's eyes. However, his face is covered in a black cloth.

The trailer concluded with Salman wishing everyone, "Merry Christmas" in advance.

Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film is scheduled to be released on December 25.

Excited about the film, Varun in a press note shared, "I'm beyond thrilled to be a part of Baby John. This film is a deeply emotional and powerful journey, and it's been an incredible experience bringing this character to life. The trailer offers just a glimpse of the intensity and heart this story carries, and I can't wait for the audience to witness it on the big screen. Working on this project has been truly special, and I'm so excited to share it with everyone."

Presenter Atlee shared, "Baby John addresses a very important and timely subject. While it is a highly entertaining family film, it also highlights critical issues like women's safety, which is a major concern today.Additionally, it explores the impact of parenting, portraying the contrast between a good father and a bad father, and how good parenting can shape a better society. I'm incredibly proud to have produced this meaningful project."

Jyoti Deshpande, President, Media and Content Business, Reliance Industries Limited, said "Baby John is the quintessential masala entertainer, packed with heart-pounding action, touching drama, laugh-out-loud humour and a dash of romance, making it a perfect family-watch this holiday season. Atlee and Kalees' skill in balancing action and emotion shine through brilliantly with Varun's unmatched energy and Thaman's incredible soundtrack elevating the experience. After an unparalleled and exceptional year for Jio Studios, we are thrilled to wrap up 2024 with Baby John, another cinematic spectacle."

'Baby John' is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)