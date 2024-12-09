Varun Dhawan fans are in for a treat this year with the Bollywood star's back-to-back projects. Jio Studios unveiled the highly awaited trailer for his upcoming film, Baby John, co-starring Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff, on Monday, December 9. Amid peak excitement for the film, the newly released trailer offers a sneak peek into the action-packed entertainer. Varun Dhawan plays a cop in Baby John and will be seen in a totally different avatar. The movie is directed by Kaless. ‘Baby John’ Trailer: Varun Dhawan Brings Out His Action Mode as a Fearless Cop in This High-Octane Hindi Remake of ‘Theri’ Co-Starring Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff (Watch Video).
Varun Dhawan's ‘Baby John’ Trailer Out
The three-minute six-second trailer of Baby John gives us a glimpse at the life of Baby John, whose real identity is that of a cop named Satya VermaWe see that Varun Dhawan's character, Baby, who is a chef, enjoys a happy life with his little daughter in Kerala. We also get a glimpse of past events in his life, where he plays a dashing cop and romances Keerthy Suresh. However, his life as a cop becomes an ultimate threat to him and his loved ones after he crosses paths with Jackie Shroff.
Watch the Trailer of ‘Baby John’:
As soon as the trailer was released online, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their honest opinions about Baby John. Most were surprised at how easily Varun Dhawan pulled off the dual avatars - as a single father and in an action role. On the other hand, Salman Khan's appearance at the end of the trailer blew the netizens away. ‘Baby John’ Song ‘Pikley Pom’: Varun Dhawan Shines as a Loving Father in Heartwarming Track (Watch Video).
Netizens React to ‘Baby John’ Trailer
Take a bow Mr. Dhawan@Varun_dvn #VarunDhawan #BabyJohn #BabyJohnTrailer pic.twitter.com/OZdY7zzFHM
— Rimjhim 🇧🇩 (@Rimjhimvd) December 9, 2024
Varun Dhawan in His ‘Massiest Avatar’?
#BabyJohnTrailer is a BANGER
HUGE SCALE - TERRIFIC ACTION & #VarunDhawan in his MASSIEST AVATAR EVER.. #SalmanKhan Powerpacked Massy Cameo 💥#Atlee's Mass Presentation after jawan🔥#BabyJohn#KeerthySuresh #WamiqaGabbi #JackieShroff pic.twitter.com/zStLH31g0K
— ` (@imviaan_) December 9, 2024
Salman Khan’s Appearance Being the Highlight of the Trailer
MASS 💥 TRAILER
MESGASTAR #SalmanKhan𓃵 Entry... 🔥🔥🔥 #BabyJohn #VarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/0azfI0jg6j
— 𝗔𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗡_𝗞𝗛𝗔𝗡 😎(𝑆𝐼𝐾𝐴𝑁𝐷𝐴𝑅) (@SalmanicArman) December 9, 2024
User Shares Excitement Over Varun Dhawan’s New Avatar
#VarunDhawan has shown his potential again in #BabyJohn this time with some absolute fireworks in the mass avatar. The best entertainment package of the year for sure.
Prepare for this blockbuster #VarunDhawan fans & all cine-lovers. pic.twitter.com/nlfJiSAbNC
— Kãñhå (@SalmanSAcademia) December 9, 2024
‘Dhamakedar Trailer!’
DHAMAKEDAR TRAILER 💥🔥🔥#BabyJohnTrailer is combo of Mass+Action+BGM and Emotions... #VarunDhawan redefine his career with a action star!!#KeerthySuresh #VarunDhawan #BabyJohn @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/i4TgcAf6Pn
— Afroj Hussain (@TheAfroj) December 9, 2024
Apart from Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff, Baby John also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanya Malhotra and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The movie is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 2018 hit Tamil film, Theri. Produced by Atlee's A for Apple Studios and Cine 1 Studios, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on Christmas, December 25, 2024
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).