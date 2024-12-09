It is always exciting when there is a collaboration between the cinema fraternity—when Hollywood meets Bollywood, the South meets Hollywood, or even when the South meets Bollywood. Collaboration helps bring together the best of both worlds, which is happening again. According to Money Control, National Award-winning actor Dhanush will likely collaborate with Sydney Sweeney. It is rumoured that the two are teaming up for a Sony Productions film titled Street Fighter. Well, if the rumours are true then it would be interesting to see Dhanush in this Hollywood sports biopic. ‘Kubera’ Glimpse: First Look of Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Out; Watch the Mysterious Teaser.

About Street Fighter

Sydney, who has recently grabbed attention for her impressive acting skills, is set to play the role of former professional boxer Christy Martin in the upcoming sports biopic about the 90s fighter. This 27-year-old actress has already completed filming, wrapping up the shoot in November. While the project remains untitled, there has been no official confirmation about the film yet, as both actors are tied up with their separate commitments. However, the reports have already stirred a great deal of excitement among fans of both stars, as this pairing is one to watch out for. Sydney Sweeney Gets Bitten by a Real Huntsman Spider on the Sets of Anyone but You (Watch Viral Video).

Sydney Sweeney's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Dhanush's Current Projects

Dhanush is busy with his Idli Kadai, where he also plays the lead role. In addition, he is working on his multilingual film Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, and is set to star in a biopic of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja, directed by Arun Matheswaran.

Sydney Sweeney's Upcoming Ventures

Sydney Sweeney has several exciting projects lined up, including Echo Valley alongside Julianne Moore and a screen adaptation of the novel The Registration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).