London [UK], February 23 (ANI): 'Mr Nobody Against Putin' has grabbed the Best Documentary Award at the BAFTA 2026. It was written and directed by David Borenstein.

At the 79th edition of BAFTA, the real events of a Russian teacher's life during the Ukraine invasion in Russia earned the praise of the critics and judge panel to clinch the highest honour this documentary could achieve in this event.

Also Read | Indian Customs Officer Shashank Shekhar, Known to Bollywood and Cricket Stars, Dies of Cancer; Celebs Pay Tribute (See Posts).

The documentary revolved around a Russian teacher who secretly documents his small town school's transformation into a war recruitment centre during the Ukraine invasion, revealing the ethical dilemmas educators face amid propaganda and militarisation.

The lead actor in the film, Pavel Talankin, who recorded the footage during the war, also attended the award ceremony. While accepting the award, director David Borenstein credited Pavel for showing courage in telling his story during one of the toughest times of his life.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Officially Announce Wedding, Thank Fans for 'VIROSH' Love (See Posts).

"Pavel, thank you for showing me that no matter how dark things get, we always have a moral choice. No matter who you are, there is power in action. we want more Mr Nobodies," said David.

'Mr Nobody Against Putin' was pitted against other non-fiction films including '2000 Meters to Andriivka', 'Apocalypse in the Tropics', 'Cover-Up' and 'The Perfect Neighbor'.

Earlier today, the BAFTA Awards 2026 brought a big surprise for actor Robert Aramayo, who pulled off one of the all-time British Academy Awards upsets when he stunned the room by clinching Best Actor for 'I Swear', beating the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Ethan Hawke, Jesse Plemons, and Michael B Jordan.

Emotionally, Aramayo said he never expected the win and shared his disbelief while addressing the audience and fellow nominees. He spoke about how strange it felt to stand alongside actors he had admired for years and said he was still trying to process the moment.

BAFTA 2026 concluded with One Battle After Another dominating the award show with six wins including Best Film and Best Director. It was streamed on Lionsgate Play. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)