London [UK], February 23 (ANI): Jessie Buckley continued her strong run during awards season after winning the Best Actress award at the EE British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards on Sunday night in London.

The win came just two days after she picked up the same honour at the Irish Film and Television Academy Awards in Dublin. With this victory, Buckley became the first Irish performer to win the Best Actress prize at the BAFTAs.

Buckley was honoured for her role as Agnes Shakespeare in Chloe Zhao's Hamnet. She received the award at the Royal Festival Hall on London's South Bank, with actor Cillian Murphy presenting the trophy.

While accepting the award, Buckley spoke about what the moment meant to her and the women who shaped her journey. She also shared a personal note about her daughter, who has been with her throughout much of her work life.

"This is nuts," she said during her speech. "This really does belong to the women past, present and future who taught me and continue to teach me how to do it differently."

"I share this with my daughter, who has been with me since she was six weeks old, on the road with this," Buckley said. "It's the best role of my life being your mum, and I promise to continue to be disobedient so you can belong to a world in all your complete wildness as a young woman," she added.

The BAFTA night also saw strong wins for One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, which won six awards, including Best Film. Other films, such as Sinner, also earned major awards, with several artists taking home their first BAFTA trophies. (ANI)

