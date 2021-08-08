Washington [US], August 8 (ANI): Former US President Barack Obama's recent Martha's Vineyard "scaled-down" birthday bash created a "s-t show" of traffic congestion on the resort island, as celebrity guests began leaving after the party.

According to Fox News, singer John Legend, his model wife Chrissy Teigen, and rapper Takeoff were seen leaving the ex-president's 29-acre Oak Bluffs seaside property just before midnight.

John was heard performing for the crowd on Saturday evening, and the Migos MC was also rumoured to have taken the raised stage set up on the sprawling estate.

In between musical acts, a DJ was heard playing "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan, in honour of the 60-year-old man of the hour. A fleet of taxis could be seen driving into the Obama residence to take party staff home, and a handful of SUVs possibly containing stars were also seen departing the shindig.

A local Massachusetts police officer could be heard describing the vehicle situation in the town of 4,500 as a "s-t show" on his radio as the party began to wind down, according to Fox News.

The party's original guest list of nearly 500 people, in addition to 200 staff members, had been reduced earlier this week to only "friends and close family" after an outbreak of COVID-19's Delta variant in nearby Cape Cod.

The 11th-hour decision, which led to the reported disinvites of former adviser David Axelrod and comics David Letterman, Larry David and Conan O'Brien, followed a report by a news outlet, which cited a source as saying the former president was creating a public health nightmare by trying to get 700 people to the island.

Still, there was plenty of star power in attendance with Jay-Z, Beyonce, Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Erykah Badu, Steven Colbert and John Kerry photographed arriving for the party.

As per Fox News, other guests included Bruce Springsteen, Tom and Rita Hanks, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Eddie Vedder, and Questlove, who was slated to perform. (ANI)

