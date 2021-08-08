Bigg Boss OTT is all set to begin from today (August 8) and so all eyes are on the reality show. However, this year there is a little change in the concept, as the controversial show will be first hosted by Karan Johar for six weeks and then Salman Khan will take over. Bigg Boss this time will be streaming live on Voot where fans can watch their favourite contestants any time of the day. Also, like every year many celebrity names did rounds on social media on who all will be locked inside the house this season. Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar Gives a Sneak Peek of the House in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Style (Watch Video).

And so before Bigg Boss OTT premieres today at 8 PM, we have compiled a list of all the confirmed celebrities who are participating in the show. From singer Neha Bhasin, television actress Ridhima Pandit, Indian Matchmaking fame Seema Taparia to Zeeshan Khan, let's take a look at all the candidates who are all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT house. Bigg Boss OTT: Malaika Arora Grooves to ‘Param Sundari’ at the Premiere Night of Karan Johar’s Reality Show (Watch Video).

Singer Neha Bhasin!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Bhasin (NB) (@nehabhasin4u)

Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant Actress Ridhima Pandit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhima Pandit (@ridhimapandit)

Bathrobe Guy Zeeshan Ali!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeeshan Ali (@zeeshan.ali78)

Reality Star and Actress Divya Agarwal!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

Bollywood Actor Karan Nath!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Nath (@karannathofficial)

Actor Pratik Sehajpal!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Sehajpal (@pratiksehajpal)

TV Star Urfi Javed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

Bhojpuri Queen Akshara Singh!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara)

Popular Actor Raqesh Bapat!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

Singer Millind Gaba!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MusicMG🦉 (@millindgaba)

Choreographer Nishant Bhatt!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nishant Bhat (@nishantbhat85)

Indian Matchmaking Sensation Sima Taparia (From Mumbai)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Influencer Muskaan Jattana aka Moose Jattana!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moose Jattana (@moosejattana)

That's it, guys! These are the names of the celebs who are surely making their presence felt on Bigg Boss OTT. While the contestant's list looks strong and versatile this time, we feel host Karan Johar will his own spice to BB. So are you excited about the show already? Tell us in the comments below. Stay tuned!

