Los Angeles [US], December 19 (ANI): The trailer of documentary 'Becoming Madonna' has been unveiled.

"Becoming Madonna" is an immersive and archive built film around recently uncovered audio tapes in which a young Madonna reflects on her life and career. The film shows the star as "we've never seen her before," with rare footage, unseen photos and intimate recordings with those close to her during her rise to fame, some of whom have never spoken in a documentary before, Variety reported.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan Attend Dhirubhai Ambani School's Annual Day Event (See Pics).

The documentary will be out on December 30.

Previously unseen archive sheds new light on the personal tragedies that fuelled Madonna's drive, re-examining the early death of her mother and those of her dance teacher Christopher Flynn and close friend Martin Burgoyne who died during the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s.

Also Read | 'Rifle Club' Movie Review: Aashiq Abu's Thriller Is a Stylishly Shot Crowd-Pleaser With a Few Bumps! (LatestLY Exclusive).

https://x.com/newsofM/status/1869764011761524905/video/1

"Since her debut in the 80s, Madonna has been a powerhouse in pop music and carved the way for many of today's most popular artists," said Hayley Reynolds, acting director of Documentaries and Factual at Sky, as per The Hollywood Reporter. "This film brings a fresh perspective on an enduring icon and we're thrilled to be working alongside Optomen to bring her story to Sky audiences."

The musician is one of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold over 400 million records worldwide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)