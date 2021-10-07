London, Oct 7 (PTI) The Berlin Film Festival will return to being an in-person event with its 2022 edition, the organisers announced on Thursday.

In a statement, posted on the famed film gala's official website, the organisers said the 72nd edition of the festival will be held from February 10 to 20, 2022.

Also Read | What If…? Season 1 Review: Ranking All Episodes of the Marvel Series on Disney+ Hotstar From Worst to Best!.

The festival, also known as Berlinale, was one of the last major international festivals to be held in person before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the festival was held in an online-only format.

Also Read | No Time To Die Star Daniel Craig Honoured With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California.

The organisers also revealed the dates for the festival's parallel events -- the European Film Market from February 10 to 17; the Berlinale Co-Production Market from February 12 to 16; and Berlinale Talents February 12 to 17.

Furthermore, the World Cinema Fund will focus on on-site offerings and will also provide online formats.

"We're very pleased to bring the festival back to the big screen in February: with a multifaceted programme, the red carpet, stars and the amazing Berlinale audiences," said festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian.

"The need for a physical festival experience and face-to-face encounters is strongly evident in both the industry and the public. The experiences of the last months have shown that on-location events can take place safely and successfully, and how important they are for dialogue and exchange," they added.

The organisers also said the 2022 festival programming would be "roughly similar" to Berlinale's pre-COVID-19 edition in 2020.

Short films, which were struck from the Generation sidebar for this year's festival, will return to the section in 2022. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)