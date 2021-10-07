Hollywood star Daniel Craig has been feted with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame following the release of his final 'James Bond' movie No Time To Die. Craig's star is located just yards away from the late Sir Roger Moore, who played 007 in seven movies between 1973 and 1985, reports femalefirst.co.uk. No Time To Die Star Daniel Craig Says Playing James Bond Has Been a ‘Slog’ at Times.

The actor, who first played Bond in the 2006 film 'Casino Royale', said it was an "absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood". The 53-year-old star added: "To Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, I thank you from the depth of my heart, without you I would not be here today, thank you for those lovely words. Thank you Rami for those beautiful, beautiful words." No Time To Die Box Offce: Daniel Craig’s Bond Film Opens to $119 Million Overseas.

"I never thought I would hear myself say this, but it's an absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood." Craig added that he was a "very happy man" to have his star among Hollywood icons on the Walk of Fame. He said: "If happiness was measured by the company we keep then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man. So thank you very much."

Actor Rami Malek, who plays villain Safin in the latest Bond film, praised Craig for his ability as an actor and a colleague. He said: "We all know he's a superb actor, he's dedicated, he can handle all his own stunts with one hand tied behind his back and the other holding a Negroni. But he's as fastidious about his craft as he is about empathy for everyone around him."

"He has the ability to hold these two potentially opposing things at the same time – an incredible amount of talent and responsibility and an incredible warmth and acute awareness of what those around him need."

