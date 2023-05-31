Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 31 (ANI): Bhuvan Arora shared his excitement as the actor is all set to work with well-known director Kabir Khan, who is known for delivering blockbuster hits such as 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' 'Ek Tha Tiger,' and '83,' and the actor is sure that the upcoming one will also be liked by the audience.

Sajid Nadiadwala is producing it. Bhuvan will be seen along with actor Kartik Aryan in a different avatar.

Bhuvan said, "I am very excited and happy to work with Kabir sir. I have always admired his films and the selection of stories he wants to tell. This one too is a very challenging film that requires a lot of prep work. The film is based on a true story with a larger-than-life canvas. I will also be seen in a new role that I have never played before."

Meanwhile, Bhuvan started his acting career by doing small roles in 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Tevar' and 'Naam Shabana'. Later, he was also seen in 'Bank Chor', 'Chaman Bahaar', among others. He also has appeared in web series like 'The Test Case' and 'Farzi'. (ANI)

