Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared his thoughts on the importance of "sanskaar" in today's fast-changing world.

In a recent blog post, the 82-year-old star opened up about his concerns regarding how traditional values seem to be fading and stressed the need to pass on moral and cultural lessons to the younger generation.

In his post, Big B wrote, "Each learning is a day lived... from the young, from the new, from this GEN, from any other GEN... a learning exemplifying the worth of its value. Value seems to convey a material being... no, not that value."

According to the 'Angipath' actor, values "are what life brings, which we apply or believe to be the ethical and considered norm."

"The 'sanskaar' that we and our ancestors inculcated and taught us by their approach, behavior, and guidance... 'Sanskaar,' the inborn power of faculty. A refinement, an adorning. The conduct of the 'how,' 'when,' and 'where,'" Bachchan added.

The actor went on to talk about 'sanskaar,' describing it as the power that "guides our behaviour."

"It breathes endlessly to the very end of existence. Not merely of the human, but of all beings, including the space hemispheric surrounding. And to each his or her own. When there is a paucity of time, strangely the maximum work gets accomplished. When there is no paucity of time, work never even gets a start," he added.

"And that is the condition one finds oneself in... aah, we have tomorrow, so shall do it in the morrow... and the morrow never comes. Being aware of it but not performing is a laxity that is beyond forgiveness... and apology. So I live up to whatever struggles I do encounter with the cerebrum... a victim of 'time on hand'," he continued.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen with superstar Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan, which hit theatres last year. In the film, Big B also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. (ANI)

