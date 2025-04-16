Randeep Hooda found himself at the centre of social media backlash after a clip from a recent interview went viral. The actor, who was last seen as the main antagonist in Sunny Deol’s Jaat, was heard defending Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in relation to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. In the clip, Hooda claimed that Savarkar had no involvement in Gandhi’s assassination, because if he was involved, he would have been "intelligent enough" to keep his former Hindu Mahasabha associates away from the plot. IFFI Goa 2024: Randeep Hooda’s ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Selected As Opening Feature Film in Indian Panorama.

For those unfamiliar, Randeep Hooda made his directorial debut in the 2024 biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, in which he also played the titular role of the controversial revolutionary. Unsurprisingly, he has been vocal in defending Savarkar, who was tried alongside others in connection with Gandhi’s assassination but was later acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

When the interviewer brought up Nathuram Godse, Gandhi’s assassin, Hooda referred to him as "Godse ji" - with the suffix 'ji' traditionally used in Hindi as a mark of respect. When the interviewer noted that some might take issue with such phrasing, Hooda casually responded, "Everyone becomes a Mahatma after they die. So what’s wrong if we give respect to them?" ‘Jaat’ Movie Review: A Mind-Numbingly Violent and Boring ‘Telugu’ Potboiler, Incidentally Starring Sunny Deol.

Watch the Viral Clip:

This is an absolute shamelessness from Sanghi bollywood actor Randeep Hooda : Savarkar Ji was not involved in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination Journalist : Godse? Randeep Hooda : Godse 'Ji' 🤬 Journalist : You are addressing Godse as 'Ji' Randeep Hooda : He was human too 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0VqS8qsOO1 — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) April 16, 2025

This remark sparked outrage online, with many accusing Hooda of insulting Mahatma Gandhi by showing respect to his killer. Others argued that the comment was a publicity stunt, meant to stir controversy and attract attention.

Netizens React to Randeep Hooda's Clip:

‘Utter Shameless Person’

Utter shameless person @RandeepHooda . Godse was first terrorist of independent India and need not be called "ji" https://t.co/873c5CrJnv — Debarun Chaki (@debarun_chaki) April 16, 2025

'Godi Actor'

‘Spineless Public Intellectuals’

‘Mere Opportunist’

He isn't a mere opportunist, surely. https://t.co/ozp9vp7wrm — Cynical Ujval (@cynical_ujval) April 16, 2025

‘Setting a New Narrative’

This is how creating and setting a new narrative is people's mind ! This experiment has always been successful in the west but BJP must remember this is India and India is just not a nation it's an idea and defeating an idea is very tough🧠 https://t.co/WnUQnLCghB — watercolours ✍🏻 (@watercolours__) April 16, 2025

The Assassination of Mahatma Gandhi

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in New Delhi by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist who strongly opposed Gandhi’s efforts to promote Hindu-Muslim unity. Godse shot Gandhi three times at point-blank range during his evening prayer meeting at Birla House. The attack was fatal - a cruel irony, considering Gandhi had devoted his life to non-violence.

Godse was apprehended immediately following the assassination. After a widely publicised trial, he was guilty of murder and conspiracy and on November 15, 1949, was hanged at Ambala Central Jail.

