Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): The upcoming season of the popular reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' will be launched on streaming platform Voot ahead of its television premiere.

Actor Nikki Tamboli, who rose to fame with her stint on 'Bigg Boss 14', has shared her excitement about the same.

"In a show full of drama, I was happy to be the uncrowned drama queen! 'Bigg Boss' was quite an interesting experience for me, and my life changed for the better. With so many people with different mindsets, ideologies, opinions, and ways locked in a house, there is bound to be some friction," she said.

"But what's life without dollops of drama and some unexpected challenges, isn't it? In its digital first avatar, I am expecting the show to offer its fans some unlimited mazza, and I am honestly looking forward to knowing really how over-the-top the drama gets with Bigg Boss OTT," she added.

Reportedly, the new season will premiere in August 2021.

Also, viewers will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round-the-clock content drops, and a fully interactive 24*7 LIVE feed from the house. After the completion of the digital exclusive for almost six weeks, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of the show.

Explaining the content strategy behind Bigg Boss OTT, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, said, "'Bigg Boss', over the years, has grown to become a phenomenon that drives conversations across the country. With the launch of Bigg Boss OTT, our digital audiences are in for a treat. The new digital exclusive format will take the show's fandom to its next level through active engagement with viewers being able to play a part in the show's progress."

She added, "The beauty of this show lies in the versatility of format and the massive popularity it commands - both aspects helping us in customizing the show as two different content offerings for the two different platforms while maintaining its core ethos." (ANI)

