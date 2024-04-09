Washington [US], April 9 (ANI): Grammy winner singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has announced the release date of her third album, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft', reported People.

It will be released on May 17. She unveiled its cover artwork, a photo of Eilish underwater near an open door.

Also Read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Seek Blessings at Abu Dhabi’s First Hindu Temple (Watch Video).

"so crazy to be writing this right now i'm nervyyyyy & exciteddd," she wrote alongside the album announcement on Instagram.

Rather than sticking to the rollout strategies used for her past two albums, 2019's 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' and 2021's 'Happier Than Ever', Eilish noted that she's "not doing singles" this time around, "I wanna give it to you all at once."

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Is Married? All You Need to Know About Amar Singh Chamkila Actor’s American-Indian Wife and Son.

'Hit Me Hard and Soft' will include 10 tracks, all written by Eilish and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, with whom she's solely created her past two albums.

"Finneas and I truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can't wait for you to hear it," she told fans. "love you love you love you."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5gTZU-rWIJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Late last week, Eilish teased the album title as she took to Instagram and debuted a new tattoo that appeared to read, "hard & soft."

Following Eilish's recent conversation-sparking comments claiming the common practice of artists releasing many vinyl variants of an album to boost sales is "wasteful," she'll be taking an eco-friendly approach to the physical versions of Hit Me Hard and Soft.

According to People, a note shared to the 'What Was I Made For?' musician's website on April 8, shared that she will release eight vinyl variants each featuring identical track lists -- through her official store as well as Target, Amazon and Walmart, reported People.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)