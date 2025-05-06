Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): The buzz around Anupam Kher's directorial debut, 'Tanvi The Great', has elevated a notch higher after actor Boman Irani joined the cast of the film.

Boman Irani, known for his iconic character roles in Bollywood, is set to play the role of 'Raza Saab', a musical genius in the highly anticipated film, 'Tanvi The Great'.

Also Read | Trends Observed at the Met Gala 2025.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor Anupam announced Boman's role through a poster. While sharing the news, the veteran actor Anupam Kher opened up about his close friendship with Boman Irani, calling him an "asset for life."

"Boman Irani is not only a PHENOMENAL actor but also a wonderful human being. Having a friend like him on the sets is an asset for life. When I narrated him just the idea of #TanviTheGreat he immediately said he will be part of our film. His presence and performance in the film is towering! His appreciating nod after every shot meant the world to me! Thank you my dearest Boman for making #RazaSaab so endearingly humane, vulnerable and extremely lovable. The depth you brought to the character makes #Tanvi - GREAT! #Humbled #Gratitude," wrote Anupam Kher.

Also Read | The Met Gala 2025: Dazzling Fashion, Fundraising, and Indian Fabulousness.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJTRhiEiSj2/?igsh=dG9jeHJ5YzkydTZt

In a press note shared by the makers, Irani said he decided to be part of the film because he was impressed by the concept of 'Tanvi The Great'.

"The very concept of 'Tanvi The Great' moved me to tears. I had decided to be part of the film in any form. The form came in the shape of the innocence of Raza Saab. Unknown Musical genius! I am proud to be part of this timely film, apart from the fact that my friend Anupam would have it no other way," said Boman Irani.

Tanvi The Great is also set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, within the Marche du Film.

The film is directed by Anupam Kher, while the music is composed by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani. It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation. The release date of the movie will be announced soon.

The film stars debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)