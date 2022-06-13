Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Bollywood ace choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis on Monday announced the release date of his debut directorial dance fantasy movie, 'Rocket Gang'. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Backed by Zee Studios, 'Rocket Gang' also starts 'Student of the year 2' actor Aditya Seal and 'Kabir Singh' actor Nikita Dutta in the lead roles.

Makers of the film, on Monday, revealed the motion poster of the dance fantasy movie.

"The only mantra that will help survive this Children's Day will be; #NachogeToBachogeGet ready for the Dance Fantasy Comedy that is coming your way!" Zee studios captioned.

Bosco Martis is a well-known Bollywood choreographer and has won a National award for his choreography in the song 'Senorita' from 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' with his partner Caeser.

The duo has choreographed over 200 Bollywood songs, including the latest title track of Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Well-known Film Analyst Taran Adarsh shared this news on his Twitter account.

'ROCKET GANG' NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT... #RocketGang - well-known choreographer #BoscoMartis directorial debut - gets a new release date: 11 Nov 2022... Stars #AdityaSeal and #NikitaDutta... Produced by #ZeeStudios. Taran Adarsh tweeted.

After choreographer Remo D'souza and Ahmed Khan, Bosco Leslie Martis is all geared up for his debut directorial movie, said "This film is really special for me".

Earlier the film was slated to release on May 6, 2022, but the makers of the film went for rescheduling and now the film is ready to hit the theatre this Children's Day.

Recently director Bosco Martis was seen promoting his forthcoming debut directorial film on the dance reality show 'DIDLilMasters' along with his 'Rocket Gang', the junior star cast of the film, where they performed on a special dance track from their film. (ANI)

