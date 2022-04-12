Los Angeles, Apr 12 (PTI) Pop star Britney Spears has announced that she is expecting her third child.

The singer, who got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in September, shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

Also Read | Claire Danes Birthday Special: 7 Pictures of the Homeland Actress That Prove She Is Full of Life (View Pics).

Spears, 40, who had previously expressed her desire to have a "family” Asghari, said she had taken a pregnancy test after her partner teased her about being “food pregnant”.

"So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she posted on the social media platform.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates 'Strong Maternal Figures' in Her Life by Sharing Throwback Pics on Instagram!.

Spears said she "won't be going out as much" to avoid paparazzi photographers, adding that the pregnancy would likely be "hard" as she had previously gone through perinatal depression.

The news comes over six months after a judge released Spears from a conservatorship arrangement that dominated her life for nearly 14 years. In June last year, the musician had told the judge that her conservatorship prevented her from marrying or removing her birth control.

Spears has two children, Sean and Jayden, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)