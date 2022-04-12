The three Primetime Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards winner, Claire Danes, needs no introduction. The actress who started working ever since she was 13, got her first film in 1994 when she played Beth March in the film adaptation of Little Women. After doing a few projects after this, She rose to fame in 1996 when she got her first leading role on the big screen as Juliet in the film Romeo + Juliet. The actress has always been entertaining her fans with her projects like The Hours, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and Homeland are her fans' favourites. Fleishman Is In Trouble: Claire Danes Boards FX Limited Series Based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s New York Times Bestselling Debut Novel.

While she may have played several dynamic roles on the screen and made people laugh, cry, emotional and whatnot, not many know that Danes has been in therapy since the age of six. She once said during an interview that she considers it "a helpful tool and a luxury to self-reflect and get some insight." And that reflects on her social media now.

Claire is one of the most engaging celebs on social media. She is goofy, passionate and always making her fans laugh. She is so full of life that her feed is also like that always. Today as she celebrates her 43rd birthday, we take a look at some of her goofiest Instagram post that proves that she is all about living the best life, one goofy picture at a time. The Essex Serpent: Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes’ Series To Release on Apple TV+ on May 13, 2022.

Take A Look:

Isn't She Cute?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Danes (@clairedanes)

Hahahaha!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Danes (@clairedanes)

LOL!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Danes (@clairedanes)

Hilarious!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Danes (@clairedanes)

Adorable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Danes (@clairedanes)

Aren't these pictures too sweet? They put a smile on your face right away. We hope she always remains this cheery. Join us in wishing her a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2022 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).