Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): Britney Spears's ex-husband Kevin Federline is writing a book on his experience of fatherhood -- and the pop star's estranged dad has apparently agreed to help!

According to a Page Six report quoting journalist Daphne Barak, the two are writing a book together.

As per the Page Six report, Barak interviewed both Federline and Jamie recently, and she shared with the Mail on Sunday that the two men "are now speaking to each other once again" following a rough patch in their relationship.

Page Six reports that Federline sought a restraining order against Jamie in September 2019 after learning that the patriarch of the Spears family reportedly mistreated his grandson Sean Preston, who the former backup dancer shares with Britney.

Although Jamie was not hit with criminal charges for the incident, a protective order barred him from visiting Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, both the sons of the former couple, for three years.

Page Six quoted Jamie from the interview that he did with Barak recently and said, "I miss my two boys really, really bad. I do...We were very, very close. ... It's been a tough three years without them."

He even called his family a "mess", adding, "All I can say is that most people don't have a clue what the truth is."

For the Spears family, the last few years have been anything from calm. Britney accused her father of abuse before a Los Angeles judge ended the singer's conservatorship in November 2021.

In the interview, Jamie has denied guilt, telling Barak that he "doesn't know whether (Britney) would be alive" if he hadn't taken charge of her personal, financial, and medical issues in February 2008, during the Grammy Award winner's widely reported personal troubles. (ANI)

