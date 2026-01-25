Mumbai, January 25: vivo is preparing for the official launch of its latest flagship, the vivo X200T, in India on January 27. Positioning the device as an all-rounder that eliminates the need for compromise, the company has introduced a premium design featuring a sleek metal frame and striking colour options like Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black. The handset is engineered to bridge the gap between high-end professional photography, extreme performance, and seamless office productivity tools.

The upcoming smartphone serves as a significant upgrade to the brand's X200 series, introducing several industry-first features. The design incorporates a 6.67-inch flat OLED display co-developed with ZEISS, maintaining a slim profile despite housing a massive battery. vivo has also prioritised durability and resilience, equipping the phone with IP68 and IP69 ratings for superior water and dust resistance, alongside a 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner that functions effectively even with wet fingers. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured February Launch in India; Check Design, Features and Price Details.

vivo X200T Specifications and Features

The vivo X200T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, which utilizes a 3nm process to deliver top-tier performance scores exceeding 3 million on AnTuTu. It features a sophisticated triple 50MP ZEISS camera system, headlined by the only 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto lens in its class with 100x HyperZoom and a dedicated 20x telephoto macro mode. The main 50MP sensor uses the IMX921 with OIS and ZEISS T* coating, while a 50MP ultra-wide lens handles expansive landscapes with autofocus.

To support heavy usage and gaming, the device packs a 6,200mAh battery—one of the largest in the flagship segment—utilizing 3rd-Gen Silicon Anode and Semi-Solid State technology. It supports 90W wired and 40W wireless FlashCharge, complemented by a Bypass Charging mode for gamers. On the software front, it runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6, offering the vivo Office Kit for seamless cross-device productivity. The company has further promised a 5-Year Smooth Experience, backed by 5 years of OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates. Samsung Galaxy A57 Design Revealed via TENAA Listing; Check Expected Specifications Before Launch.

vivo X200T Price in India

While the official launch is scheduled for next week, industry reports and early listings suggest that the vivo X200T will be positioned competitively in the premium segment. The expected price in India for the base variant is INR 59,999, making it a strategic addition to the X200 family. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart, the vivo India online store, and various offline retail outlets across the country starting from the launch date.

