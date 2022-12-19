Kannada superstar Yash of KGF fame is going to announce his new venture on his birthday celebrated on January 8, sources close to him confirmed. The fans across the country are eagerly waiting for the news from the superstar. Yash, though, has remained tight-lipped about his new movie. When asked about it at his last media interaction, Yash had maintained that he won't hurry things up. "I will explain all by myself," Yash had said. Krishna G Rao of Yash’s KGF Dies at 70 After Severe Illness.

On January 8, Yash will make the big announcement to his fans about his new movie, which is going to be sensational, said sources close to him. "This time Yash's experimentation would make international news and be a big turning point for Indian cinema. Yash is all set to take Indian cinema to international level," sources explained. Koffee With Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor Feels KGF’s Yash Is ‘Number One Actor' in Bollywood (Watch Video).

He is confident of delivering a superhit movie at the international level, like just how he did it with KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, elevating the Kannada film industry to the national level. Yash will also announce the launch of his production house in the name of his daughter Ayra. Yash had released the video with Hollywood stunt director JJ Perry and his team practised shooting, giving hints about his new venture.

