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New Delhi, January 25: Republic Day Parade 2026, marking Republic Day 2026 (Gantantra Diwas), will be celebrated with full grandeur on 26 January 2026 in the national capital. The iconic parade will begin at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and culminate at the Red Fort, while a separate ceremonial function will take place at the National War Memorial near India Gate at 9:30 am. In view of the massive public turnout and security arrangements, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an elaborate traffic advisory, announcing road closures, restrictions, and alternate routes to ensure smooth conduct of the parade and public convenience.

Republic Day Parade 2026 Route

The official route of the Republic Day Parade 2026 is as follows:

• Vijay Chowk

• Kartavya Path

• ‘C’-Hexagon

• Roundabout near Statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

• Tilak Marg

• Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

• Netaji Subhash Marg

• Red Fort

Commuters are advised to avoid this entire stretch between 9:30 am and 1:00 pm on Gantantra Diwas. India Republic Day 2026: An Essay.

Republic Day 2026 Traffic Advisory

Republic Day 2026 Traffic Restrictions in Delhi

The Delhi Police has imposed the following restrictions for Republic Day 2026:

• Kartavya Path (Vijay Chowk to India Gate) closed from 6 pm on 25 January till the parade concludes

• No cross traffic on Kartavya Path from 10 pm on 25 January at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road

• C-Hexagon (India Gate) closed from 9:15 am till the parade crosses Tilak Marg

• From 10:30 am, traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg will be completely restricted

• Cross movement will be allowed intermittently based on parade movement. Which Republic Day Is India Celebrating in 2026?

Alternate Routes on Republic Day 2026

North–South Corridor

• Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – IP Flyover – Raj Ghat – Ring Road

• Madarsa T-Point – Lodhi Road – Aurobindo Marg – AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Vande Mataram Marg – Shankar Road – Mandir Marg

East–West Corridor

• Ring Road – Bhairon Road – Mathura Road – Subramaniam Bharti Marg – Rajesh Pilot Marg – Prithviraj Road – Safdarjung Road – Kamal Ataturk Marg

• Ring Road – ISBT – Chandgi Ram Akhara – Mall Road – Azadpur – Ring Road

Routes for Railway Stations on Republic Day 2026

New Delhi Railway Station

• From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan – Vande Mataram Marg – Panchkuian Road – Connaught Place – Chelmsford Road (Paharganj side)

• From East Delhi: ISBT Bridge – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Jhandewalan – DB Gupta Road – Paharganj Bridge

Old Delhi Railway Station

• Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Raj Ghat – Yamuna Bazar – SP Mukherjee Marg – Kauria Bridge

NCR Traffic Advisory for Republic Day 2026

Noida

• Restrictions at DND, Kalindi Kunj, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar and Vasundhara borders

• Goods vehicles barred from entering Delhi

• Vehicles diverted via Noida–Greater Noida Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Gurugram

• No goods vehicles allowed from 9 pm on 25 January till parade ends

• Diversions from Rajokri, Kapashera, Aaya Nagar and Bajghera borders

Faridabad

• Heavy vehicles to use KGP/KMP Expressway

• Borders like Badarpur, Prahladpur, Mangar Road closed

• Multiple police blockades including Suraj Kund Chowk and NH-19

Restrictions also apply at Sonipat, Jhajjar and Dwarka–Haryana borders.

Additional Restrictions on Gantantra Diwas

• No TSRs or taxis allowed after 7 am in notified areas

• No HTV/MGV/LGV entry (except essential services) from 9 pm on 25 January

• Flying of drones, UAVs, paragliders and aerial devices prohibited

• Metro services will remain fully operational on 26 January 2026

Bus Termination Points on Republic Day 2026

City buses will terminate at:

• Park Street / Udyan Marg

• Aram Bagh Road

• Delhi Secretariat

• Pragati Maidan

• Mori Gate

• ISBT Kashmiri Gate

• ISBT Sarai Kale Khan

• Tis Hazari Court

Inter-state buses will be diverted or terminated at Bhairon Road, ISBT Anand Vihar and Dhaula Kuan.

How to Stay Updated on Delhi Traffic on Republic Day 2026

Commuters can get real-time updates via:

• Delhi Traffic Police website

• Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram handles

• WhatsApp: 8750871493

• Helpline: 1095 / 011-25844444

Citizens are advised to plan journeys in advance, keep buffer time, follow traffic personnel instructions and avoid the Republic Day Parade route between 9:30 am and 1:00 pm for a hassle-free Republic Day 2026 (Gantantra Diwas) experience.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Delhi Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).