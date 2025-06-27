Is BTS’ V in ‘Squid Game Season 3’ on Netflix? Fans Go Wild With Theories, but the Truth Is Different – Know More

The BTS ARMY is buzzing with excitement and speculation, since Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, hinted at something huge on the horizon during a recent Weverse live session. Fans have been on high alert due to the timing of his cryptic statement just ahead of Squid Game Season 3’s premiere on Netflix on June 27. Many believe that the beloved singer might be gearing up for a thrilling acting comeback with Squid Game 3. Taehyung, who had earlier impressed audiences with his soulful OST Christmas Tree screen presence, casually teased during the livestream, saying, “Maybe if we wait a little longer, I think it’ll come out. But it’s not really a big deal. Oh, but to me, it’s actually a huge deal.” That was all it took for theories to fly across the Internet. Is ‘Squid Game 3’ Releasing on June 27? Release Date, Cast, Recap – All You Need To Know About the Final Season of Netflix’s Hit Survival Thriller Series.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Squid Game’ Season 3:

Fans took to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), confidently guessing that BTS' V could appear in the new and final season of Squid Game. Some thought he might be wearing one of the iconic pink uniforms, staying hidden until the right moment. “Even the thought of possibly seeing Taehyung in the series makes me die from excitement,” wrote one hopeful ARMY member. Another joked, “Anyone in the pink suit could be Taehyungie!” ‘Squid Game 3’ Full Series Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Lee Jung-jae and Kang Ha-Neul’s Show the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Fan Comments About BTS' V on 'Squid Game 3' – See Post:

Squid Game officially ended with no Kim Taehyung in it.... pic.twitter.com/zoaoJU0n3m — emby⁷ (@park07k) June 27, 2025

Is V Really in 'Squid Game 3'? Here's the Reality Check

For fans the truth isn’t as thrilling as the speculation. Despite the timing and the hype, BTS’ V is NOT part of Squid Game Season 3. The new season is already streaming on Netflix, and eagle-eyed fans who rushed to watch and skim through the episodes have confirmed that there’s no sign of an acting comeback by V in the cast. One disappointed fan posted, “Squid Game season 3 out. I checked 3 episodes. No Taehyung. Bye.” Another added, “Quickly skimmed through the new season, and unless it was a microsecond cameo, Tae isn’t in Squid Games S3.” ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Teaser: From Female VIPs to Gi-Hun Losing Right To Vote, Fans Spot Interesting Plot ‘Secrets’ in Lee Jung-jae’s Netflix Show (Watch Video).

While it’s disheartening to learn that V’s acting comeback isn’t happening just yet, K-Pop fans continue to hold out hope that something exciting is indeed on the way, just not this particular twist in the Squid Game universe.

So, while the pink-suited guard may not be Taehyung this time, all eyes and hopes are still on him, waiting for that huge reveal that he promised.

Fact check

Claim : Is BTS’ V in ‘Squid Game' Season 3? Conclusion : Unfortunately, BTS’ V is not part of 'Squid Game' Season 3. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).