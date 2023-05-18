BTS and BLACKPINK are the two most popular K-pop bands, with a huge fan following of both. But now K-pop fans are going crazy as a video has come up that looks like BTS’ band member V, aka Kim Taehyung, and BLACKPINK crew member Jennie are dating! Are they, or are they not, this is the question that is looming on every K-pop fan’s mind right now. Let us look at the source of these rumours and a tentative timeline of this probable relationship.

It started when a Korean news outlet shared a picture of K-pop stars going together in a car. While fans tried to identify them, it was believed to be BTS V and Jennie from BLACKPINK. The two were photographed on Jeju Island in South Korea.

Back in December 2021, when BTS V joined Instagram, he followed the BLACKPINK singer. He immediately unfollowed, but this was noticed and gave more fuel to the rumour mills. There was another picture in which the two K-pop singers were seen together in a mirror. It was apparently taken at V’s apartment, but there is no confirmation. As more and more pictures from Jejju island featuring the two came up from September 2021, the rumour mills are churning about the status of these two being in a relationship.

A video of BTS V attending a private party held by BLACKPINK also found its way online on Twitter. Fandom once again went crazy. They appeared to be holding each other’s hands.

The most recent pictures are from Paris, which show the two stars walking hand-in-hand, almost serving as a confirmation that these two seem to have something going on. None of the managing agencies has confirmed or denied anything about these appearances. However, fans cannot keep calm.

See the most recent video of BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie From Paris:

A few more pics and videos are being shared online, claiming to be proof of the dating news, but unless the two stars clear the air, there won’t be any confirmations. Meanwhile, fans seem to be very excited about this probable relationship!

