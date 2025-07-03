BTS is back! On July 1, 2025, the members of the K-pop supergroup marked an OT7 moment for the first time since 2022, as all seven bandmates—Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook came together for a live stream on Weverse. The joyous reunion took place after the boy band idols completed their mandatory military service. ARMYs and K-pop stans in general had been waiting for the reunion for the past three years, and as soon as they kicked off the live, fans stormed in to see what updates and announcements the group had to share. BTS’ Agency HYBE Confirms Plans To Establish Subsidiary in India, Launch Aimed for This Month in 2025.

BTS’ First Weverse Live As OT7 in 3 Years

K-Pop fans were shocked to receive a Weverse notification on July 1 featuring a thumbnail of all seven BTS members together. Seeing them reunited for the first time in so long was an emotional moment for fans. The broadcast marked the end of BTS' military phase, shifting all focus to their future projects. During the live stream, the idols shared stories from their military days and discussed their plans moving forward. In an exciting announcement, they revealed that they will begin working on new music as a group starting this month.

BTS’ First Weverse Live After Military Discharge

BTS reunites in a new Weverse live, melting and healing fans with their adorable smiles, which literally feels so good.pic.twitter.com/MNMp3el1Vw — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) July 1, 2025

New Music From BTS Soon?

During their lives, the members apologised to fans, acknowledging that many might have expected new music following the completion of their military duties. However, they revealed that they weren’t able to work on any new songs during that time. Leader RM shared that they are now aiming for a full album release in spring 2026. The announcement was followed by Big Hit, BTS’ label, dropping details about the group’s first live album, "Permission to Dance". The album will have 22 songs performed live during the tour of the same name in 2021 and 2022. "Permission to Dance " is set to release on July 18, 2025.

Check Out the First Concept Photos of ‘Permission To Dance’ Live Album

RM said, "Starting in July, all seven members will begin working closely together on new music." He added that the upcoming album will reflect "each member's thoughts and ideas," bringing back the personas from the time they debuted. "We're approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started," Namjoon said.

BTS Announces World Tour

RM also shared that the group will be going on a tour starting in Spring 2026. He said, "Of course we will also be going on a tour, starting next Spring. Well be going to see you here and there all over the world, so please look forward to it." Maknae Jungkook added, "This time, were really going to go all the way back to our original midset and gather together." ‘Wished To See Jungkook After His Discharge’: Chinese Woman Arrested for Breaking Into BTS Star’s House Just a Day After His Military Discharge.

BTS Talks About Their Next World Tour

Following their group hiatus in 2022 due to mandatory military service, the members of BTS embarked on solo ventures, with J-Hope being the first to release a solo album, "Jack In The Box". He was soon followed by other members, who also dropped full-length albums and went on solo world tours. All seven members officially completed their military service on June 21, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2025 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).