BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's singer Jennie, are again embroiled in dating gossip after their 'leaked' picture went crazy viral on Twitter. The photo shows V getting ready in front of a mirror while Jennie is capturing the moment by clicking a selfie from the back. The viral image has made some fans sceptical about the photoshopping trick someone may have used to spice up the already persisting rumour about the two K-pop icons! ARMY and BLINKS can't keep calm and have flooded the internet with all kinds of reactions. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie Dating? Fans React to Dating Rumours of K-Pop Stars After New 'Leaked' Pic Goes Viral.

What Do You Think?

If u photoshoped then make it without any flaws 1.See the hair of Jennie in the back and compare with her actual hair 2 As u can see the red circle the mirror image of hair maker wear black cap and have blonde hair color and with white mask but the person in front of V doesn't. pic.twitter.com/W5wTq0B8D3 — lth (@LaishramLanthoi) August 23, 2022

Is Jennie Taehyung's Lady Love?

Not a Blackpink or BTS fan but even I can see this is a bad photoshop. Look at her hair and then the hair shadow on the wall. No where near the same 🙈😂 Jennie and V may be dating, but this is just a shit edit pic.twitter.com/vW3gN2OG7i — Zoe (@Pu_Rual) August 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Some Fans Stated Pure Facts

V and Jennie should date openly. both are successful in their careers. High time to normalize dating — Mapler Freedom Activist (@mmm444jjj) August 24, 2022

What's Your Say On This?

i actually hope jennie and v are dating… maybe when bp clear a grammy she can let him feel it — ysh + xxiwn 🛸 (@jupitersbot) August 23, 2022

